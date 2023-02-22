Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox(Family)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Louisville, Mississippi.

According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox around 4:30 p.m.

Her father has identified her as Sydnee Claire Stokes.

She was taken to the Winston County Medical Center where she passed away due to her injuries.

“Tell everyone to hug their kids often and tell them you love them every chance you get,” Stokes’ father, Jay Stokes, told WLBT.

In a Facebook post, Stokes said that Sydnee Claire was “loved by everyone and had an unforgettable personality.”

“You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so jealous,” he added.

Mississippi Highway Patrol accident reconstructionists were requested, according to the release, and are assisting in the investigation.

