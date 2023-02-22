WLBT promotes Kristal Howell to General Sales Manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT has promoted Kristal Howell to the position of General Sales Manager.

Howell previously served as Local Sales Manager, Digital Sales Manager and Account Executive at WLBT.

Prior to WLBT, she served as Account Executive at WAFB in Baton Rouge. Previously she was a Master Digital Sales Consultant with Upperline Digital Media.

Howell has been with WLBT for five years and has been with Gray Television for seven years.

While serving as LSM and DSM, the station experienced consistent growth in digital revenue and new direct business revenue, two of the most important revenue categories.

“Kristal has done a great job as Local Sales Manager, Digital Sales Manager and Account Executive at WLBT,” said Ted Fortenberry, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “She is the right person to lead our team as GSM as we strengthen our client partnerships and continue to grow our revenue.”

Howell has fostered partnerships with businesses in central and southwest Mississippi to provide an avenue for growth through the area’s #1 television station and powerful digital platforms.

She guides strategies based in forward growth and media innovation.

“I am humbled and honored to take on this responsibility with WLBT,” added Howell. “I feel blessed to lead such a successful sales team and look forward to growing further with Gray Television.”

Howell assumes her role as GSM immediately.

