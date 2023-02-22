Two JSU Tigers earn weekly SWAC baseball honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pair of Jackson State baseball players have been tabbed the Southwestern Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Week and the Co-Pitcher of the Week for their performances during the first week of the 2023 season.

Second baseman Daniel Bannon earned the SWAC Co-Player of the Week award for his impressive start at the plate for the Tigers. In their first three games at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, Bannon has been red-hot in the batter’s box, hitting .500 (7-14) at the plate with four runs scored, a double, a triple, and seven RBI during games against Southern University, Mississippi Valley State, and Prairie View A&M.

The leadoff hitter is batting .471 over the course of the first four games this season and has averaged two hits a game.

In his first career start against Mississippi Valley State University Saturday, right-handed pitcher Christian Womble completed six innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run, and striking out a remarkable 11 batters against the Delta Devils in the Tigers’ 14-1 victory.

The junior starter threw 62 of his 100 pitches for strikes during the contest.

Jackson State baseball will return to action Friday in the Big Easy as competitors in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana.

JSU will face the University of New Orleans Friday at 6 p.m., Prairie View Saturday at 3 p.m., and Grambling Sunday at 12 p.m.

