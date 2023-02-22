Things To Know Wednesday, February 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mother of four blames repair complaints for planned eviction from rental property

A Jackson woman believes she is facing eviction after complaining to the landlord about needed repairs. The Section 8 recipient said a HUD inspection discovered a list of problems that weren’t addressed. However, the owner said the decision to end the lease was not his. “After the repairs, he didn’t come back and put the sheetrock back up, and all types of stuff just come crawling all up in the house,” said Cynthia Wilder while pulling back the bathroom shower curtain. It reveals exposed walls and wood around the bathtub. Wilder said it is one example of the things she wanted to be fixed in the north Jackson home that is resulting in her being forced to move.

2. Copiah County mobile home destroyed in fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a Copiah County home that was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. on Experiment Station Road, north of Gallman and south of Crystal Springs. When firefighters arrived, but they managed to put the fire out in about 15 minutes. “It was already pretty much on the ground when we got here. We’re just waiting for hot spots now, cleaning it up,” Volunteer Fire Chief James Barns said. There have been no reports of injuries. WLBT is working to find out what started the fire.

3. Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a homicide. Captain Abraham Thompson with JPD says the incident happened around 2:40 Saturday morning on Savanna Street off of South Frontage Road. Thompson says 24-year-old Brandon Ferrell was confronting the mother of his child about another man. That’s when a physical fight broke out and shots were fired at Ferrell. When Ferrell was shot, his mother, Michelle Roberts, stepped in and was shot in the thigh.

