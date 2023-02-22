Careers
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 near Ellis Avenue, police say

One lane was blocked as a result of several police cruisers on the scene.(Storyblocks)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 20 near Ellis Avenue Wednesday morning.

JPD Spokesman Sam Brown says the pedestrian is believed to be an adult male.

No other details were released about when or how the crash happened or who is responsible.

WLBT crews saw multiple police cruisers surrounding a white sheet on the ground.

One lane of the interstate was also blocked.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

