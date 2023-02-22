Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 near Ellis Avenue, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 20 near Ellis Avenue Wednesday morning.

JPD Spokesman Sam Brown says the pedestrian is believed to be an adult male.

No other details were released about when or how the crash happened or who is responsible.

WLBT crews saw multiple police cruisers surrounding a white sheet on the ground.

One lane of the interstate was also blocked.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.