Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Pike Co. man arrested, charged for having nearly 100 grams of marijuana

Jaffrey Crossley
Jaffrey Crossley(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man was arrested Saturday for the possession of nearly 100 grams of marijuana - among other narcotics.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, a ”safety checkpoint” was conducted on Johnson Station Road in the county.

After making contact with a driver, deputies smelled marijuana.

A search proceeded at the checkpoint and the suspect, later identified as Jaffray Crossley, was carrying around 98 grams of marijuana, one dosage unit of MDMA (ecstasy), paraphernalia, and packing material.

Crossley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute or sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.  

Bond for Crossley was set at $50,000.

