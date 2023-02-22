Mother of four blames repair complaints for planned eviction from rental property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman believes she is facing eviction after complaining to the landlord about needed repairs. The Section 8 recipient said a HUD inspection discovered a list of problems that weren’t addressed. However, the owner said the decision to end the lease was not his.

“After the repairs, he didn’t come back and put the sheetrock back up, and all types of stuff just comes crawling all up in the house,” said Cynthia Wilder while pulling back the bathroom shower curtain.

It reveals exposed walls and wood around the bathtub. Wilder said it is one example of the things she wanted fixed in the north Jackson home that are resulting in her being forced to move.

The tub was replaced, but the work was not completed. The hallway and laundry room ceilings are peeling, and there are other concerns. The Jackson resident said when the house failed an inspection, she had hoped for repairs.

“The owner was supposed to fix the house in December when HUD came to inspect,” said Wilder. “They sent out two notices to me and to him, and he failed to fix the repairs in the house, and HUD abated the rent.

Housing and Urban Development Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VI stopped the rental payments.

Arthur Kendricks of Faith Place LLC said, “Since HUD has terminated the lease with us effective January 31, 2023, unfortunately, we have not had any further correspondence with tenant Wilder despite multiple attempts on our behalf. We have attempted to reach out to tenant Wilder, to include asking her to call our property manager.”

“We currently have an expired lease. The tenant is not responding. We are unaware of the tenant’s intentions, and the tenant is now occupying the home illegally because she has not paid rent and the lease has not been renewed. If there are any necessary repairs needed, these unexpected circumstances make it difficult. We have not filed an eviction with Hinds County as of this date. However, that would be our next legal step for our protection,” added Kendricks.

The 41-year-old mother of four said there have been text messages between the two. Meanwhile, the City of Jackson is re-launching its rental registration program for rental housing units. Jackson Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne released this information.

This will revitalize our code enforcement program by protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the public. There are now more rentals in the City than homeowner-occupied units. We must protect all investments in the City and enforce basic standards of property maintenance.

The registration data will be an essential resource in the enforcement of regulations by requiring a local agent to act on behalf of the owner. Contacting a local agent will allow the City of Jackson to hold landlords accountable for property maintenance.

The City of Jackson will continue to protect the health, safety, and welfare of tenants and the investments of all property owners by enforcing the property maintenance code.

Registration deadlines are as follow:

MARCH 30, 2023 Owners with more than one- hundred (100) units.

JUNE 30, 2023 Owners with fifty (50) - ninety-nine (99) units.

AUGUST 30, 2023 Owners with less than fifty (50) units.

Call 601.960.1900 for more information.

“I know I’m not the only person and the only family that’s dealing with this,” said Wilder. “This is causing homelessness for families. It’s a start of abandos (abandoned houses) and in the city that makes the city look bad because of stuff like this”.

Rent has not been paid for this month, and Wilder is trying to determine her next move.

