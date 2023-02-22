Missing Child Alert cancelled, 4-year-old Jackson boy found safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been cancelled for a 4-year-old Jackson boy.

According to MBI, Kenney DeAngelo Evans was found and is safe.

The boy was last seen Friday, February 17, in Hinds County.

He was with Jacqueline Wilson, who was described as a 58-year-old Black female with a dark complexion, short hair, and a weave.

