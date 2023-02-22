Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Missing Child Alert cancelled, 4-year-old Jackson boy found safe

Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy; may be with 58-year-old woman
Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy; may be with 58-year-old woman(The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been cancelled for a 4-year-old Jackson boy.

According to MBI, Kenney DeAngelo Evans was found and is safe.

The boy was last seen Friday, February 17, in Hinds County.

He was with Jacqueline Wilson, who was described as a 58-year-old Black female with a dark complexion, short hair, and a weave.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
One lane was blocked as a result of several police cruisers on the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 near Ellis Avenue, police say
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car

Latest News

Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her...
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of former ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, has died
Vicksburg Police Department
Vicksburg pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle after driver fell asleep
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, February 23
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record highs Thursday; large temp spread Friday