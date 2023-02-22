Local pastor fed up with illegal dumping near his church in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “What we looking at is mess! We’re looking at a situation that should be taken care of,” said J.P. Williams.

Tires, old sofas, and stacks of furniture are just a few of the items along Percy V. Simpson Drive in Jackson.

Williams is the pastor of the Word Full Gospel Baptist Church. He says this trash problem has been going on for several years. In fact, Williams tells 3 on Your Side that people come in the middle of the night and illegally dump on the street.

“I wish the city would put up some cameras so that they’ll be able to get the tag number of the people that’s driving down through here,” Pastor Williams said.

Across the street from Pastor Williams’ Church is Dawson Elementary School. He says buses and parents have to take different routes to avoid the trash-filled street.

Attendance at the church has been dwindling because of this issue. “They come to hear the word of God, and they are excited, but when you have to come through something like that, you know it does something to your spirit,” Pastor Williams said. “You know how can you praise God when you’re coming through a dump?”

Williams also says he is afraid of the dangers the trash could cause. “You know someone in the congregation, like we have elderly people like myself, and something happens, you want to be able to have emergency care as fast as you can, but when you got something like that going on, it may cost somebody’s life,” said Pastor Williams.

Williams says he has called the city of Jackson, but he has not had much luck. He simply wants the trash gone. “Clean it up! So that it will look presentable for this neighborhood for the people that live here and go to church here,” Pastor Williams said.

