Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Local pastor fed up with illegal dumping near his church in West Jackson

Pastor J.B. Williams says this trash problem has been going on for several years
(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “What we looking at is mess! We’re looking at a situation that should be taken care of,” said J.P. Williams.

Tires, old sofas, and stacks of furniture are just a few of the items along Percy V. Simpson Drive in Jackson.

Williams is the pastor of the Word Full Gospel Baptist Church. He says this trash problem has been going on for several years. In fact, Williams tells 3 on Your Side that people come in the middle of the night and illegally dump on the street.

“I wish the city would put up some cameras so that they’ll be able to get the tag number of the people that’s driving down through here,” Pastor Williams said.

Across the street from Pastor Williams’ Church is Dawson Elementary School. He says buses and parents have to take different routes to avoid the trash-filled street.

Attendance at the church has been dwindling because of this issue. “They come to hear the word of God, and they are excited, but when you have to come through something like that, you know it does something to your spirit,” Pastor Williams said. “You know how can you praise God when you’re coming through a dump?”

Williams also says he is afraid of the dangers the trash could cause. “You know someone in the congregation, like we have elderly people like myself, and something happens, you want to be able to have emergency care as fast as you can, but when you got something like that going on, it may cost somebody’s life,” said Pastor Williams.

Williams says he has called the city of Jackson, but he has not had much luck. He simply wants the trash gone. “Clean it up! So that it will look presentable for this neighborhood for the people that live here and go to church here,” Pastor Williams said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 Jayden Tillis, 19
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Woman’s CPR training saves husband in cardiac arrest
A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal.
Judge says Jackson loses ‘great amount’ of water revenue through ‘e-codes’

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
JPD releases new details about teenage capital murder suspects
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
Do House Bill 1020 opponents have a proposal to address Jackson crime?