JSU baseball drops home opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After starting the season 2-1 in the Astros Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, the Jackson State baseball team returned to Braddy Field to start the home campaign, welcoming Southeastern Louisiana.

The game started less than ideally, as just four batters into the game the Lions took the lead, and added to it to the tune of five runs in the first, capped off by a three-run home-run from Connor Manola.

The Lions added another five runs in the second, three more in the third, and six in the fourth, to cruise to a 19-0 victory in seven innings.

Tiger pitchers only allowed ten hits in the loss, but control issues doomed the team. Four pitchers combined for 12 walks in the first four innings. The Tigers only managed two hits, both from Ty Hill.

Next up, the Tigers head to New Orleans for the MLB Andre Dawson Classic. JSU will face New Orleans Friday, Prairie View A&M Saturday, and Grambling State Sunday.

