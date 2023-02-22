Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

JSU baseball drops home opener

Tiger pitchers walk 12 in seven innings in the 19-0 loss
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After starting the season 2-1 in the Astros Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, the Jackson State baseball team returned to Braddy Field to start the home campaign, welcoming Southeastern Louisiana.

The game started less than ideally, as just four batters into the game the Lions took the lead, and added to it to the tune of five runs in the first, capped off by a three-run home-run from Connor Manola.

The Lions added another five runs in the second, three more in the third, and six in the fourth, to cruise to a 19-0 victory in seven innings.

Tiger pitchers only allowed ten hits in the loss, but control issues doomed the team. Four pitchers combined for 12 walks in the first four innings. The Tigers only managed two hits, both from Ty Hill.

Next up, the Tigers head to New Orleans for the MLB Andre Dawson Classic. JSU will face New Orleans Friday, Prairie View A&M Saturday, and Grambling State Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 Jayden Tillis, 19
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Woman’s CPR training saves husband in cardiac arrest
A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal.
Judge says Jackson loses ‘great amount’ of water revenue through ‘e-codes’

Latest News

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Jackson State baseball prepares for first home game of the season
Ole Miss senior Peyton Chatagnier runs home after hitting a three-run home run in the Rebels...
Rebels begin 2023 season the same way they ended in 2022
Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series
Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series
Jackson State introduces new Associate Athletic Director for Academics and Compliance
Jackson State introduces new Associate Athletic Director for Academics and Compliance