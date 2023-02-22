JPD releases new details about teenage capital murder suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JaMori Thompson, 14, De’Andre Brown, 15, and Jayden Tillis, 19, were charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery of an individual, and several counts of carjacking.

Jackson Police confirmed that they were arrested for the murder of Elvin Levy.

On February 13th, police say Levy was shot after the trio approached him and tried to steal his car on Medgar Evers and Ridgeway. The victim successfully flagged down officers but later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the suspects committed more carjackings after the murder took place. On February 17th, the trio was taken into custody by JPD on Wabash Street near West Ridgeway Street.

3 On Your Side previously reported that Jayden Tillis was arrested in 2020 and in 2021 for carjacking but was never prosecuted. We spoke to the Hinds County District Attorney’s office, and they confirmed that JPD never turned over the information needed to prosecute Tillis for the initial carjackings.

Tillis was denied bond on capital murder charges today in court.

