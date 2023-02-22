Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office receives accreditation for first time in agency’s history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in the agency’s history, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is accredited.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that the department had received certification from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission for the first time since its inception in 1929.

It is only the seventh sheriff’s department in the state to receive the designation and shows the agency has polices in place that meet “best practice law enforcement standards” and ensures that that deputies are following those policies.

“We want the public to know that we are operating professionally. We have met the standards that are mandated to receive this accreditation,” Jones said. “And we’re proud of the men and women of the sheriff’s office that has contributed to [this] success.”

Jones says having the accreditation could help the department receive funding and help with recruiting efforts.

“It shows that your office is operating... professionally and you have the right policies and procedures in place for your employees to abide by,” he said. “It also shows the connection that the sheriff’s office has with the general public and the citizens of Hinds County as well.”

Bob Morgan, program manager with the commission, said departments have two years to complete the accreditation process once they apply. Hinds County completed it in about eight months.

“When Sheriff Jones became sheriff, he came to me and said he wanted to make sure his department was the best that it could be,” Morgan said. “And he wanted to achieve that through accreditation.”

Jones gave some of the credit to Deputy Derrick Brown, who was brought on last year to manage the accreditation efforts.

“During these several months there has been a lot of work within the sheriff’s office between the commission and Derrick Brown, along with the office of the sheriff,” Jones said. “As a result, we made substantial progress regrading our accreditation.”

Said Jones, “I consider this to be a major achievement.”

Agencies seeking accreditation have to complete 140 mandatory standards to receive the designation. Those standards are set by the International Police Association, the National Sheriff’s Association and other groups.

“They’ve got to show they’re demonstrating training. And then they’ve got to show through proofs they provide that they are meeting those policy standards,” Morgan said.

Obtaining the accreditation is voluntary and agencies must be recertified every four years. Of the roughly 250 police departments in the state, 28 are accredited, including Jackson, Byram, Madison, Ridgeland and Clinton.

