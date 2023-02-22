First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Wednesday; few storms possible

WEDNESDAY: A compact system will scoot closer to the region through the mid-week, yielding warm, muggy and windy conditions. Morning 60s will run into the 80s through the afternoon on the heels of an aggressive southerly wind that will gust upward of 35-45 mph, especially through the afternoon hours. A few widely scattered storms may develop near a fleeting front that could feature an isolated strong to severe risk, mainly for the South Delta during the late afternoon and early evening. Storms will tend to subside through mid-evening with lows in the 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: Another approaching front will help to squeeze out another very warm day across central and southwest Mississippi. Morning clouds will fade to sunny breaks by afternoon as we warm into the middle 80s, nearing a record high. A shower or two could mix in, but many will remain dry. A few more showers could mix in late Thursday into Friday as a front slips into the region.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another sagging front will slip southward by Friday, with highs ranging from the middle 60s to middle and upper 70s, depending on your location in relation to the front. Widely scattered showers may develop near the front to round out the work week. The front will retreat northward into the final weekend of February. This will rebound highs back into the 70s and lower 80s with variably cloudy skies and opportunities for stray showers to mix in from time to time. Our next system will sweep through Monday – yielding a risk for a few storms.

