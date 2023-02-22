First Alert Forecast: gusty and warm conditions expected today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A breezy, warm afternoon will set up across central Mississippi today as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will be close to record breaking in the lower to middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds will also be quite aggressive with gusts up to +40 MPH. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire area until 6 PM for the high winds. Some scattered showers and a thunderstorm could also sneak in late this afternoon into this evening as the disturbance clips our area. Most showers should diminish by sunset as temperatures slowly cool to the upper 60s.

While a few sporadic showers are possible Thursday, most spots will stay dry as temperatures continue to run well above average. Highs in the lower to middle 80s are also expected for tomorrow south winds bring in warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico.

A stalled front will bring relief for a brief amount of time to the northern half of the area by Friday. Expect to see a large spread in temperatures across our area with near 80-degree weather to the south and middle 60s across our northern communities. We should mostly be on the same page by this weekend as the front lifts back north. Warm air will surge in during this time with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a slight chance for showers. Another cold front looks to swing in early next week, bringing the chance for rain and a slight drop in temperatures.

