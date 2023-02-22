Firm tapped to manage water main repair program sued in death of Jackson Academy teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A consulting firm being sued in connection with the 2018 death of a Jackson Academy senior has been given another program management job in Jackson.

On Friday, Jackson water manager Ted Henifin told a federal judge he tapped IMS Engineers to oversee his “find it and fix it” program to address smaller water main leaks across the city.

Henifin says the leaks targeted by the contract are the “nuisance leaks that everyone has on their streets, creating puddles, creating mudholes in their yards” and fixing them could prevent millions of gallons of treated water everyday from being lost in the distribution system.

IMS will be responsible for assessing leaks, drawing up estimates for repairs and mobilizing contractors. The company will then oversee the work to make sure it’s done on schedule and within budget.

The project is being funded with $8 million in federal funds awarded through last year’s Congressional omnibus spending bill.

Henifin says IMS was right for the job because it’s a local firm with a “deep bench.”

“What I was looking for were firms with a lot of resources locally for some of this work,” he said. “We wouldn’t want a national firm to have to bring in dozens of people to manage this over a long period of time.”

IMS previously served as Jackson’s one-percent program manager. In that role, it was responsible for implementing and monitoring construction projects funded with the city’s infrastructure sales tax.

The company was awarded a three-year contract in 2015. However, the one-percent oversight commission refused to fund a second year of work, citing the company’s performance.

Meanwhile, IMS is being sued in Hinds County Circuit Court for its role in managing a project that led to the death of Jackson Academy senior Frances Fortner.

In 2018, Fortner hit an unsecured manhole cover while she was driving along Ridgewood Road. As a result, her car was flipped. Fortner was on her way to graduation rehearsal at the time.

According to a complaint filed by her parents, IMS failed to inspect the road where the manhole cover was located and failed to warn the public of the potential dangers.

The road was supposed to be milled and overlaid as part of a $4.7 million major road resurfacing contract. The contract was funded with one-percent moneys and was awarded in 2016, while IMS was still program manager.

The contractor doing the paving, Superior Asphalt, has since settled with the Fortner family for an undisclosed amount.

IMS, meanwhile, asked a judge that the charges against the company be dropped.

During a hearing on the motion to dismiss last week, an attorney for IMS argued the complaint should be dismissed because the company was not program manager when Ridgewood Road project was completed.

A June 22, 2017 report in the Northside Sun showed IMS ran out of money in the spring of that year.

Ridgewood was not completed until May 2018, days before Fortner hit the unsecured manhole, attorney Thear Lemoine told Judge Faye Peterson.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Peterson had not decided whether the case should go forward.

While that case was still pending, another case settled against former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber years ago raised additional questions about IMS’s ties to the city, saying the former mayor steered the program management role to the firm despite the city’s EBO manager’s objections.

That suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court by Stephanie Coleman, did not name IMS as a party.

Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin discuses contracting

“I think every firm locally that’s done work in and around Jackson, I’ll hear from somebody, you know, whispering in my ear that they’re no good for this reason, or no good for that reason,” Henifin said. “If I went by all of that, we definitely wouldn’t be using anybody local.”

Henifin, who was appointed third-party manager over Jackson’s water system by a federal judge, had limited knowledge of the Fortner case and was not familiar with IMS’s history as one-percent program manager.

“I don’t know what’s happened in these other cases... but another recurring theme here is Jackson doesn’t do a very good job of managing their contracts,” he said. “You know, it goes both ways. You can’t just set it and forget it. You need to be reviewing, you need to be providing guidance.”

Henifin says several safeguards have been put in place to ensure IMS and other contractors do their jobs. He also said that staffers with JXNWater will be managing the work.

JXNWater is the corporation Henifin established to oversee the city’s water system and water billing system.

As third-party manager, is not bound by the state’s procurement laws, and did not bid the contract out. He also doesn’t have to follow state or city code if he chooses to end an agreement.

“I believe that I’m in the position, the folks I’ve got around me are in the position to make sure that we get what we asked for,” he said. “We can see that the contractor has worked. We can watch what’s going on. I think it’s a low-risk test of the local contracting community... the consulting community to provide bodies to manage this program for us.”

IMS did not respond to our request for comment.

