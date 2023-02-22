Copiah County mobile home destroyed in fire

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a Copiah County home that was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. on Experiment Station Road, north of Gallman and south of Crystal Springs.

When firefighters arrived, but they managed to put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

“It was already pretty much on the ground when we got here. We’re just waiting for hot spots now, cleaning it up,” Volunteer Fire Chief James Barns said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire.

