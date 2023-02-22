Briarwood One owner asking chancery court to block his arrest, demolition of building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a derelict office building in North Jackson is asking the Hinds County Chancery Court to block his arrest on a lower court ruling.

On February 15, an attorney for Mike Kohan filed an emergency petition for a temporary restraining order against the city of Jackson to prevent his arrest and to prevent the demolition of the Briarwood One Office building at 460 Briarwood Dr.

“This matter is particularly emergency because the judgment also purports to require the incarceration of Kohan for his failure to demolish the property, despite the lack of any citation, summons or process whatsoever,” Kohan’s attorney wrote.

The petition was filed a day after Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds signed an order saying an arrest warrant would be issued “immediately” and that it would be posted on the National Crime Information Center.

The same order gave Kohan 10 days to turn himself in to the Jackson Police Department, and that if he failed to do so, the city would seek that he be extradited.

In January, Kohan was ordered to tear down Briarwood One within 30 days or face jail time. He was sentenced to six months behind bars, but the sentence was suspended pending the demolition of the facility.

“The judgment is a classic taking without due process of law. No monetary reward exists to adequately compensate for the harm caused,” attorney John Martin wrote.

Kohan is managing member of Briarwood Realty Holding, LLC, the company that owns the 90,000-square-foot office building in question.

According to the Hinds County Tax Assessor’s Office, the firm has owned the building since 2021. Prior to that, it was owned for two years by 460 Briarwood Drive Holdings, and prior to that it was owned by Briarwood One Office Center LLC.

The tax assessor’s website shows that taxes have not been paid on the building in the last two years.

Reynolds gave Kohan a $1,000,000 appearance bond and a $2,500 cost bond.

Martin, though, says Kohan was never served. Instead, the city served Joseph Saponaro, an attorney in Cleveland, Ohio.

In an affidavit filed with the court, Saponaro said he did serve as legal counsel for Briarwood Realty Holding but did not have any interest in the facility and was not its registered agent.

Reynolds granted a motion dismissing Saponaro from the case. However, on February 14, he denied a request from Kohan to vacate and stay the ruling against him.

In his ruling, Reynolds said Kohan did receive notice of the citations against him, as well as notice of the trial set for January 10.

“A city code official testified under oath... that she mailed the criminal citations and trial notice to defendant at his address in New York,” he wrote. “[The] defendant was properly served with the criminal citations and notice of trial in accordance with Mississippi law.”

