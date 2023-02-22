$5.1 million state investment could help bring new business to Madison Co. Megasite

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An investment from the state could make Madison County’s Megasite more attractive to developers.

Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced he was allocating $5.1 million to Madison County to build an additional access point to the industrial site near the Nissan factory.

Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deasons says the funds will go a long way in bringing new industry to the location.

“One of the discussion items we’ve had with not only site consultants but with companies is the fact that there’s only one ingress and egress to the park,” he said. “If something were to happen there, at that one entrance, you don’t have an alternative way to get your employees and your truck traffic out.”

“The Megasite is a roughly 1,000-acre swath set aside for industrial development.

It is currently home to a 700,000-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center, an Entergy substation and a 100,000-square-foot spec building and is currently a semi-finalist for two other development projects, Deason said.

The spec building, another project designed to make the site more attractive to developers, was approved by the Madison County Board of Supervisors last year.

“It’s complete from a shell building standpoint,” Deason said. “The thing with a spec building is you don’t want to finish it completely because you don’t know who the tenant will be.”

“When we have a tenant, it will be built out to meet their requirements.”

The $5.1 million comes from a $40 million allocation from the state legislature in 2022. Reeves recently awarded the money to projects across the state.

Deason says he is still waiting for the official award letter from the Mississippi Development Authority, which he expects to receive this week.

“We’ve already done a lot of the preliminary work with our application that we submitted to MDA showing the layout, the design of the road... but the true engineering and design will take place once we formally have been awarded [the money],” he said. “It’s our goal to be advertised, bid and ready to go to construction end of the spring, first of the summer.”

The new access road will run along the north side of the property from Virlilia Road to the end of the access road at the Amazon plant. The existing entrance to the Megasite is located along U.S. Highway 22.

The green line shows the location of a new access road funded with a state allocation. (MCEDA)

Deason said MCEDA still must acquire some right-of-way for the work, but the Walker family, the owners of the needed property, appear on board with the idea.

“It’s part of the option property that MCEDA currently has out there at the Megasite as well,” he said. “We still have about 150 acres under option. The rest of it, the county owns.”

Click here to see MCEDA’s drone footage of the site.

Deason says another allocation proposed by the governor also could help with economic development in Madison County.

The governor recently proposed spending $1.3 billion in transportation investments across the state, including $65 million to widen I-55 from Mississippi 463 to Gluckstadt. The project would widen the interstate from four to six lanes.

The proposal, which was announced last week, still must be approved by the Mississippi Legislature.

“From an economic development standpoint, infrastructure is always good. Roads and bridges are always good,” he said. “So, I’m very excited about the opportunity.”

