12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Louisville, Mississippi.

According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox around 4:30 p.m.

She was taken to the Winston County Medical Center where she passed away due to her “serious injuries.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol accident reconstructionist were requested, according to the release, and are assisting in the investigation.

