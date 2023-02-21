Things To Know Tuesday, February 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Judge says Jackson loses ‘great amount’ of water revenue through ‘e-codes’

A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

A federal judge says Jackson has lost a “great amount” of revenue over the years due to the abuse of a program some city leaders didn’t even know existed. On Friday, a status conference on the city’s water system was held before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate. Wingate placed Jackson’s water system under receivership last November. He caught several city officials off guard with his comments on the abuse of “e-plans” or “e-codes.” The extension program was set up years ago to help sick or elderly customers, medical service providers, and others who were unable to pay.

2. Woman’s CPR training saves husband in cardiac arrest

During American Heart Month, a young Rankin county couple shares the importance of CPR training. The working mother learned the technique which saved her husband’s life. “I tried to shake him awake,” said Elizabeth Ann Howell. “I thought he was just having a bad dream.” She awoke to her husband Tyler gasping for air and not responding. It was the middle of the night on January 26th, and what she learned about a year ago saved his life. “At that moment, the training that I had learned from our Miskelly CPR class kinda kicked in,” said the relieved wife. “I called 911, put them on speaker phone, pulled him off the bed, and started doing chest compressions, and so I was on the phone with 911 for nine minutes before the first responders got here.”

3. Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’

Doctors are warning that there’s a dangerous drug hiding in plain sight at your neighborhood gas stations. The legislature is talking about how to tackle the latest threat of tianeptine. You may have seen bottles with names like Za Za, Tiana, and Red Dawn alongside other supplements at the gas station and didn’t think much of it. However, doctors are raising a red flag about what those really contain. There’s no prescription required, not even a trip to the pharmacy. So pills like Za Za must be safe, right? Nope. Dr. Jennifer Bryan explains it’s far from safe and even nicknamed “gas station heroin.” “It can kill people, to be quite honest, and it’s highly addictive,” described Bryan, chairman of the Mississippi delegation of the American Medical Association.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.