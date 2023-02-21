Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The teenager charged with murdering a Memphis pastor during a carjacking in July of 2022 is out of jail now. The family of 16-year-old Miguel Andrade posted his bond, securing his release from the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar, where the young man was being held as an adult.

The call from the citizenry of Memphis and Shelby County is getting louder, as they demand to know what city and county leaders are doing to stem the tide of crimes committed by teenagers.

Memphis police told Action News 5 that more than 2,000 cars have already been stolen this year. That’s more than 40 a day, and most are being stolen by young people who, investigators said, are aware they will not do hard jail time for the crime.

But perhaps no family feels the pain of juvenile crime more than Pastor Autura Eason-Williams’ loved ones.

Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway. (Action News 5)

On Jan. 20, the Shelby County Juvenile Court judge moved Andrade to adult court and the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The teenager faces a first-degree murder charge after Memphis police said he shot and killed Pastor Eason-Williams during a carjacking on July 18, 2022.

The juvenile court set his bond at $200,000 when he was moved to 201 in January. The judge who took over the case when it moved to Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court let that amount stand, and the adult court system approved his release.

Andrade’s family needed 10% of that amount, or $20,000, to get him out of jail. Court records show they paid that bond on Feb. 15.

Pastor Williams’ daughter, Ayanna E. Hampton, posted to Facebook: “Don’t ask me how I feel about the young man who murdered my mom being out on bond. I told y’all years ago the money bail system was stupid.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s been leading the charge to stop what he calls the “catch and release” issue in Memphis and Shelby County.

“The number one problem in law enforcement is the court system,” Mayor Strickland told Action News 5. “Our courts continually do not take gun crime very seriously. It’s a revolving door. The police will arrest, and the court system will release. Police are frustrated. I’m frustrated.”

Records show Andrade was already out on bail, charged in another carjacking and wearing an ankle monitor when MPD investigators said he and two other young men ambushed Pastor Eason-Williams in her Whitehaven driveway.

MPD said Andrade shot her as she sat in the driver’s seat of her Infiniti, pulled her out, and left her on the ground, running over her during their getaway.

During his interview Monday afternoon, Mayor Strickland also referenced the teenagers who were arrested for stealing a car in East Memphis over the weekend. Police descended on the Poplar Avenue corridor with squad cars, while the MPD chopper searched overhead for the young suspects. The incident caused great chaos and uncertainty in the community, adding to an already frustrating situation.

“Why has there not been anything reported about the crime taking over East Memphis?” Paula Everitt tweeted, “Saturday we were on lockdown. Nine car windows have been busted out in our condos. We’re scared to go to Target, Kroger, etc. The cars being stolen is unbelievable.”

Mayor Strickland expressed anger that the teens charged with stealing the car on Saturday were quickly released, especially since MPD said several of the defendants had guns.

“Let me ask you this,” said Mayor Strickland. “Have you had a conversation with Juvenile Court and the District Attorney? That’s where the problem is.”

Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon declined Action News 5′s request for an interview Monday night. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not answer text and email requests for an interview on Monday but did speak with Action News 5 last week during an interview about Shelby County’s new bail reform program, launched last Wednesday.

“Tennessee law says the default is pre-trial release,” said DA Mulroy, “unless there’s a reason to think the defendant will skip the jurisdiction or re-offend. The more serious the charge and the more the person has a history of violent crime, then the harder it will be for them to get a reasonable, affordable amount of bail.”

But a growing number of citizens in Shelby County, along with the Mayor of Memphis, wonder what counts as “reasonable” anymore.

“When there are no consequences for these violent acts,” said Mayor Strickland, “the violence gets worse and worse and worse. These courts must get tougher on violent criminals and hold them, and the public really needs to hold our judicial system accountable.”

Shelby County’s new bail system, for the first time ever, takes a defendant’s financial status into account when judicial commissioners set bail now.

