Owner to realize dream of opening sushi restaurant in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steven Huang has been in the restaurant business for more than a decade. And in that time, he’s always wanted to open an establishment in Fondren.

If all goes well, in the next three months he will realize that dream, when Little Tokyo opens its doors in the Fondren Strip.

Huang said he was attracted to the area, in part, because of its rich history and entertainment offerings.

The traditional Japanese restaurant hopes to add to those offerings, with a menu featuring sushi, hibachi, appetizers, wine and cocktails.

“We have a lot of great appetizers [that go well] with cocktails and wine,” he said. “My tuna bowl, all the appetizers from Little Tokyo are great.”

Huang says locating in the 3000 block of North State Street will also give him a chance to capture Fondren’s lunchtime crowd.

“You don’t need to go 20 minutes, 15 minutes away to get Little Tokyo dishes,” he said.

Little Tokyo will be located in the former Barrelhouse location. Barrelhouse announced it was closing in early January, after six years in business.

Jason Watkins, co-owner of the strip, says he received “four serious calls” within hours of that restaurant’s announcement.

“I was a little surprised, just because we were coming off of a recent water crisis,” he said. “But, then again, it’s a great space with high traffic, so I wasn’t terribly surprised.”

Little Tokyo will be one of a few restaurants offering Asian cuisine in the Fondren Business District. Zundo Ramen & Donburi opened recently in the 3100 block of North State. Thailicious, meanwhile, is located in the 3000 block of Old Canton Road.

