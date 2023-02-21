Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a fight in The Heights where two men were in a physical altercation.

A man caught a suspect stealing his clothes on Mayflower Avenue on Feb. 18, said officers.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner saw his back door open, found his clothes by the front door, and heard noises in the attic.

Police say when the owner looked up in the attic, he saw Christopher Barker wearing his $50 jacket.

The owner told Barker to come downstairs. Once he made it down, Barker allegedly ran and dove out the window.

He stopped Barker nearby and waited for police, said MPD.

Christopher Barker is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

