Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Okolona

It happened Monday, February 20 just before 11 p.m. on Highway 32.
It happened Monday, February 20 just before 11 p.m. on Highway 32.(Storyblocks)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKOLONA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.

It happened Monday, February 20 around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 32.

No additional details were released about what happened.

MBI would only say it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence to share with the Attorney General’s Office upon completion.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 Jayden Tillis, 19
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Laverne Sing
‘Legend and Trailblazer:’ Meet Mississippi’s first Black female firefighter
A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal.
Judge says Jackson loses ‘great amount’ of water revenue through ‘e-codes’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; few storm chances Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; few storms, windy Wednesday
JPD investigating crime scene on Clinton Circle in West Jackson
Woman’s CPR training saves husband in cardiac arrest