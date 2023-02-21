Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Man stabs woman at RV campground during fight, sheriff says

Derek Carlisle, 40
Derek Carlisle, 40(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic-related stabbing incident at the Askew Landing RV Campground.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The altercation was domestic in nature between Tabitha Guthrie, 40, and Derek Carlisle, also 40 years old, the sheriff said.

It appears Carlisle stabbed Guthrie during a fight, but the motive is unclear.

Guthrie was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she was rushed into surgery. No information was released to the media about Guthrie’s current condition.

Although Carlisle has yet to be charged, he will likely face aggravated domestic assault, according to Sheriff Jones.

