Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Man shot, his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

(Atlanta News First)
By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a homicide.

Captain Abraham Thompson with JPD says the incident happened around 2:40 Saturday morning on Savanna Street off of South Frontage Road.

Thompson says 24-year-old Brandon Ferrell was confronting the mother of his child about another man. That’s when a physical fight broke out and shots were fired at Ferrell.

When Ferrell was shot, his mother, Michelle Roberts, stepped in and was shot in the thigh.

Thompson says Roberts was taken to Central Mississippi Medical Center where she later passed away due to her injury.

Roberts’ family says Ferrell is currently recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 Jayden Tillis, 19
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Laverne Sing
‘Legend and Trailblazer:’ Meet Mississippi’s first Black female firefighter
A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal.
Judge says Jackson loses ‘great amount’ of water revenue through ‘e-codes’

Latest News

Man sentenced for retaliatory 2020 double homicide at Canton McDonald’s
Man sentenced for retaliatory 2020 double homicide at Canton McDonald’s
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, February 21
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Derek Carlisle, 40
Man stabs woman at RV campground during fight, sheriff says