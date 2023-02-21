Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man sentenced for retaliatory 2020 double homicide at Canton McDonald’s(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced after a shooting at a McDonald’s location in Canton left two men dead and two others injured.

Deondric Green, 22, of Canton, will serve 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Robert Luckett Jr. and Dekarrie Johnson.

Luckett Jr. was 13 years old and was in the 8th grade.

The shooting occurred when Green and his then-girlfriend drove to McDonald’s on October 21, 2020.

Once there, Green spotted someone in a car who he had a ”previous altercation” with and he opened fire on their vehicle.

All four people inside the car were hit, receiving multiple bullet wounds in the leg, chest and arms. The weapon used was a high-powered rifle.

Two of the shooting victims, Robert Luckett Jr. and Dekarrie Johnson, died of their injuries.

Green’s girlfriend, Rowena Triplett, 23, was later charged with two counts of attempted murder.

“A joint investigation between the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Canton Police Department uncovered that Green had been shot several months prior, and he was shooting the car at McDonalds in an attempt to get revenge,” a press release read.

“[Deondric Green] has essentially been given a life sentence,” stated Judge Dewey Arthur. “McDonald’s parking lots and gas stations are not shooting galleries. We have got to quit killing each other. The streets of the City of Canton are not going to be used for killing sprees.”

