Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

JPD investigating crime scene on Clinton Circle in West Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a crime scene in West Jackson.

The scene happened on Clinton Circle off of Clinton Boulevard on Monday night.

WLBT crews spotted an ambulance standing by farther up the road. 3 On Your Side has reached out to JPD to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 Jayden Tillis, 19
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns
Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
Hinds Community College in Utica Address’ School Closing’ rumors

Latest News

Woman’s CPR training saves husband in cardiac arrest
Tips for taking care of your plants this spring
Finding ways to curb crime in the Capital City
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of “gas station heroin”