Inaugural Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards headlined by local athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The awarding of the inaugural Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards, given by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mississippi Association of Coaches, and presented by C Spire, concluded Tuesday with the presentation of the 6A awards.

Germantown’s Madison Booker won the 6A Miss Basketball award, and joins other Vicksburg’s Layla Carter (5A) as the only local Miss Basketball winners. Several local players won the Mr. basketball awards in their respective classes: Vicksburg’s Malik Franklin (5A), Raymond’s Eric Paymon (4A), and Velma Jackson’s Devin Jones (2A).

All Mr. and Miss Basketball winner will be recognized with an awards luncheon on March 7, as well as during the MHSAA State Championships at the Mississippi Coliseum from March 2-4.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MR. & MISS BASKETBALL AWARD WINNERS:

1A Mr. Basketball – Michael James, HW Byers

1A Miss Basketball – Macie Phifer, Ingomar

2A Mr. Basketball – Devin Jones, Velma Jackson

2A Miss Basketball – Madilynn Vuncannon, Walnut

3A Mr. Basketball – Demondre Graham, Southeast Lauderdale

3A Miss Basketball – Sa’niyah Cook, Booneville

4A Mr. Basketball – Eric Paymon, Raymond

4A Miss Basketball – Jacilyn Houston, Louisville

5A Mr. Basketball – Malik Franklin, Vicksburg

5A Miss Basketball – Layla Carter, Vicksburg

6A Mr. Basketball – Makhi Myles, Starkville

6A Miss Basketball – Madison Booker, Germantown

