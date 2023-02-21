Inaugural Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards headlined by local athletes
Players from Germantown, Vicksburg, Raymond, and Velma Jackson high schools represent Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The awarding of the inaugural Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards, given by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mississippi Association of Coaches, and presented by C Spire, concluded Tuesday with the presentation of the 6A awards.
Germantown’s Madison Booker won the 6A Miss Basketball award, and joins other Vicksburg’s Layla Carter (5A) as the only local Miss Basketball winners. Several local players won the Mr. basketball awards in their respective classes: Vicksburg’s Malik Franklin (5A), Raymond’s Eric Paymon (4A), and Velma Jackson’s Devin Jones (2A).
All Mr. and Miss Basketball winner will be recognized with an awards luncheon on March 7, as well as during the MHSAA State Championships at the Mississippi Coliseum from March 2-4.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MR. & MISS BASKETBALL AWARD WINNERS:
- 1A Mr. Basketball – Michael James, HW Byers
- 1A Miss Basketball – Macie Phifer, Ingomar
- 2A Mr. Basketball – Devin Jones, Velma Jackson
- 2A Miss Basketball – Madilynn Vuncannon, Walnut
- 3A Mr. Basketball – Demondre Graham, Southeast Lauderdale
- 3A Miss Basketball – Sa’niyah Cook, Booneville
- 4A Mr. Basketball – Eric Paymon, Raymond
- 4A Miss Basketball – Jacilyn Houston, Louisville
- 5A Mr. Basketball – Malik Franklin, Vicksburg
- 5A Miss Basketball – Layla Carter, Vicksburg
- 6A Mr. Basketball – Makhi Myles, Starkville
- 6A Miss Basketball – Madison Booker, Germantown
