Guns N’ Roses coming to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center announced Tuesday morning that Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi.

The band, known for hits like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ and so many more, will stop in Biloxi as a part of their 2023 North American tour.

The Biloxi show will be September 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, going on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.

The ‘massive’ world tour, produced by Live Nation, will start in Israel in June and end in Vancouver in October. This is the band’s first North American tour since 2021.

