First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; few storm chances Wednesday

TUESDAY: A frontal boundary will slip southward before getting hung up just north of central Mississippi. Expect another day of warm, breezy conditions amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers could mix in from time to time near the front. The front will start to retreat quickly north – keeping our temperatures warm in the 60s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A compact system will scoot closer to the region through the mid-week, yielding warm, muggy and windy conditions. Morning 60s will run into the 80s through the afternoon on the heels of an aggressive southerly wind that will gust upward of 35-45 mph, especially through the afternoon hours. A few widely scattered storms may develop near a fleeting front that could feature an isolated strong storm risk, mainly for the South Delta during the late afternoon and early evening. Storms will tend to subside through mid-evening with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll stay warm on Thursday – in the lower to middle 80s ahead of another sagging front that will slip southward by Friday, nudging highs back into the 60s and 70s briefly. Scattered showers may develop near the front to round out the work week. We’ll quickly rebound into the lower 80s for final weekend of February with variably cloudy skies and opportunities for stray showers to mix in from time to time.

