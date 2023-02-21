Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: warm, gusty weather expected for Wednesday

Near-record warmth through mid-week
Near-record warmth through mid-week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another mild and warm night is in store for the area as breezy south winds continue flowing in. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall only to the middle 60s by early tomorrow morning under a mostly cloudy sky.

Winds will pick up even more on Wednesday from a passing frontal system to our north. Gusts will generally be around 35-45 MPH at times with 50 MPH wind gusts possible west of I-55 where a Wind Advisory will be in effect. We could also see a few showers or even a thunderstorm, mainly across the South Delta, where this disturbance will clip the area. Otherwise, most locations will stay dry and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Near-record warmth is expected to carry into Thursday before temporary relief arrives on Friday. A stalled front will help funnel in slightly cooler and drier air to the northern half of the area. Some showers could also develop near this boundary throughout Friday. By this weekend, the front will lift back north allowing for warm, humid air to surge back in for the weekend. Another system looks to dive in early next week, which could bring more showers and possible thunderstorms to our area in addition to a drop in temperatures.

