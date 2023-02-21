First Alert Forecast: Temperatures return to the 80s today and we trend warmer on Wednesday! Wednesday also brings gusty winds, and temps fall to the 70s on Friday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday! We started rather cloudy this morning, and the cloud cover is continuing over the South region like a blanket almost. Highs for this Tuesday will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s with winds moving out of the South and Southwest upwards of 20 to 25 mph. The warmth will turn up as we get closer to Spring. Muggier for our Tuesday certainly, with some rain chances possible throughout the day. Lows to start the week fall only to the middle 60s.

Tracking our rain chances this week! We are watching for Windy conditions on Wednesday as our next front moves in. Our Severe risk for Wednesday has decreased!

Mid-week, we are watching the chance for strong to severe storms to return to the area. Highs on Wednesday reach into the middle 80s, with Lows falling to the upper 60s. Following our storms going into Thursday Highs remain in the middle 80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

End of the week, Friday Highs finally fall to the low 70s following the front. Some cooling off happens. Cloudy conditions continue across the south. Lows fall into the middle 50s Friday going into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday brings us another chance for showers in the area.

