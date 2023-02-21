‘Discovery’ issues delay murder trial for felon, former Facebook host William “Polo” Edwards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next month’s murder trial for William “Polo” Edwards will be moved back until at least August because the defense still hasn’t received all of the evidence in the case from the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, attorney Thomas Fortner said.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson made the decision after hearing from Fortner and Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride during a status conference Tuesday.

Edwards is charged with first-degree murder for killing Better Men Society founder Robert Davis in May 2022 and later pleaded not guilty.

Clinton police say Davis was shot multiple times at the home of a woman both men knew, and testimony later revealed she might have had a relationship with both men.

Fortner wouldn’t say whether that woman, Shadow Robinson, could have played a role in the shooting.

”I don’t know the answer to that, but all of that, whatever there is, is gonna come out during the course of the trial,” Fortner said. “My client says he’s not guilty. And we’re going to try the case and let a jury decide one way or the other.”

Before his arrest, Edwards had built a following on social media sharing rumor and innuendo about elected officials through his Facebook page The Cipher Voice.

Some of those claims were later debunked by 3 On Your Side.

That page is still updated weekly even though its host remains in jail.

“Do I think he’s been updating that from inside the jail? I doubt that seriously. I think Rankin County has a pretty strict policy,” Fortner said. “And they keep a pretty strict eye on all of that kind of behavior. So I don’t think so. I think it could be it could be somebody else out there doing it. It could be that he’s having a telephone conversation with somebody and then they’re taking that and posting.”

No definitive court date has been announced, but Judge Peterson said it would likely happen in August.

