DIGITAL DESK: Jackson airport sees over 1.2 million travelers in 2022, volumes not seen in a decade

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority reports passenger numbers not seen in a decade for the year 2022.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Aeronautics division, Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) carries nearly 6 of every 10 passengers boarding at the 7 commercial airports.

The airport handled nearly 78% more passengers than the next busiest Mississippi airport.

Delta Air Lines, the longest-serving air carrier in Jackson (since 1929), was the leader in market share, carrying 32.1% of all airport passengers, closely followed by American with 30.5%, Southwest with 30%, and United closing the year at 7.5%.

WLBT’s Sharie Nicole spoke with Jackson Municipal Airport’s acting Chief Executive Officer John Means about the success of 2022 and the forecast for 2023.

