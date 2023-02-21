Careers
10-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting; no charges to be filed

(CBS46 News)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A child died after an accidental shooting in Calhoun County, Mississippi.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on County Road 361.

Oaklee Brasher, 10, died in the shooting.

Pollan told WCBI News that no charges will be filed and the shooting is being ruled accidental.

No other details are being released at this time.

