1 in custody following bomb threat at Vicksburg Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested one person following a bomb threat at Walmart, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

A reporter with VDN says the identity of the suspect has not been made public. The threat happened Tuesday morning and prompted authorities to evacuate everyone from the building.

The Vicksburg Police Department and units with the Vicksburg Fire Department were on the scene.

