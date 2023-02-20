Careers
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes

(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 De’Andre Brown,15(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested three teenagers and charged them with capital murder and several other crimes.

Investigators say Ja Mori Thompson, De’Andre Brown, and Jayden Tillis were arrested for capital murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery of an individual, and several carjackings.

The department did not disclose the victims’ names nor say where the alleged crimes took place.

The trio was arrested Friday, February 17 on Wabash Street around 3:30 p.m.

If you have any additional information about these individuals, JPD is asking you to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

