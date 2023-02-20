Things To Know Monday, February 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Chris Eugene Boyce (GoFundMe - Chris Boyce Killed in Mississippi Mass Shooting)

A family set up a GoFundMe page after a gunman killed their loved one in Tate County on February 17. Richard Crum, 52, allegedly shot and killed Chris Eugene Boyce and five other people at three different locations in the Arkabutla community. Boyce’s family is raising money to help pay for his funeral and memorial service. His younger sister Jaclyn described him as “dependable, loyal, hard-working, and practical.” She says her oldest brother cared deeply for his family and showed unwavering support to his children and grandchildren.

2. ‘Legend and Trailblazer:’ Meet Mississippi’s first Black female firefighter

You would agree that being a successful firefighter requires a certain degree of toughness. For years in Mississippi, it was a white male-dominated profession until that is, Laverne Sing came along. Sing admits becoming a firefighter was not on her radar, let alone being the first African American female firefighter in Mississippi. It was the mayor of Greenville at the time who reached out to Sing. “So he’s asked me, he said, ‘How would you like to be a firefighter?’ And I said to him, ‘A who?’ He said, ‘A firefighter.’ He said a quota has to be met, and we need a woman; does not have to be white, blue, yellow, or green. We just need a woman, and I feel that you are more than qualified,” Sing said.

3. Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson

Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson (Storyblocks)

Capitol Police arrested a juvenile and an adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson. Department of Public Safety press secretary Bailey Martin says officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet SUV around Bailey Avenue and Fortification Street. Martin says there was a brief pursuit, however, the vehicle pulled over on Martin Luther King Jr. and Rondo Street. Officers took the driver, a juvenile, into custody. The juvenile is charged with multiple misdemeanor traffic law violations. According to Martin, the passenger of the vehicle, Tyreice Wright, 20, moved into the driver’s seat and fled the scene while officers handled the driver.

