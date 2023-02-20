Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say one person died and four others were wounded in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street during the Krewe of Bacchus’ parade, prompting the parade to stop, WVUE reports.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found five victims – a girl, a woman and two men – with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were taken to the hospital by emergency crews.

Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other four victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident. Two weapons were also confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine if anyone else was involved.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead
Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Reeves called Jackson ‘murder capital of the world.’ City leaders say that’s inaccurate.
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
Mississippi high school basketball playoffs
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder