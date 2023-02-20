Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Reeves called Jackson ‘murder capital of the world.’ City leaders say that’s inaccurate.
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Storms are possible Wednesday, but we are going to continue to keep an eye on the forecast!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Chris Eugene Boyce
GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead