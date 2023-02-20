Meridian community college hosts electric vehicle show

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Joseph Doehring
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have ever wondered about electric vehicles, this story is for you.

Meridian Community College welcomed Mississippi EV and Mississippi Power into the city this weekend for an electric vehicle event.

Those in attendance had the chance to learn more about the E-V world and even try out a few for themselves.

Organizers say that owning an electric or hybrid vehicle may be an investment on the front end, but the money that you save per week on gas may makes you reconsider.

Several vehicles were on display for the public to view, including a $150,000 Tesla that came with many features that go way beyond zero fuel emissions.

With electric vehicles hard to come by for many, President of Mississippi EV, Josh Hazel, said the event helped break the availability divide.

”It’s hard to find electric vehicles on a lot of car lots right now,” he said. “So this is kind of a way to bring them all to one location so you can come and see the different offerings that are out there and test drive them, ask questions, and compare them to the vehicle you’re already driving.”

Hazel says the showing is one of many each year and next on the calendar is April 22 in Hattiesburg - which also happens to be Earth Day.

”It brings a lot of folks out,” he said. “We usually have about 50 owner vehicles and then a dozen or so test-drive vehicles from dealerships. A couple hundred, 300 hundred people, come out and just check out the event.”

