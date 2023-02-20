Judge says Jackson loses ‘great amount’ of water revenue through ‘e-codes’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge says Jackson has lost a “great amount” of revenue over the years due to the abuse of a program some city leaders didn’t even know existed.

On Friday, a status conference on the city’s water system was held before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

Wingate placed Jackson’s water system under receivership last November. He caught several city officials off guard with his comments on the abuse of “e-plans” or “e-codes.”

The extension program was set up years ago to help sick or elderly customers, medical service providers and others who were unable to pay.

The accounts were apparently coded with an “E” to let water/sewer business administration know that they were “extension customers,” and had an extended period of time to make payments without having their water cut off.

“It had a good intention. If the city is responsible for the non-delivery of water because there’s something wrong with the city’s pipes or the city’s billing system, then the homeowner or business should not be required to make payments until the city corrects that,” the judge said.

However, Wingate told the courtroom the program was abused, with customers being added as political favors - and never being taken off.

“Some persons... even considered this forbearance of having to pay water bills as a right,” he said. “They had been off the requirement for so long they didn’t think they were required to pay any water bills.

“A great amount of revenue is lost in the city because of this whole e-plan situation,” the judge added.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin told the judge he was not aware of the program, but said the judge’s comments could explain why some 6,500 properties in the city have improvements but no corresponding water accounts.

Henifin was appointed water manager as part of the interim stipulated order signed by Wingate last fall. He released his financial plan in January, which included that finding.

“The [Hinds County Tax] Assessor’s Office shows an improvement and it might be a garage, it might be something that doesn’t need water,” he said. “We are actually going to have to go... look at all of those to see what’s there and figure out why they don’t have an account.”

Those parcels aside, Henifin used the judge’s comments as a chance to discuss the need for a new rate structure in the city, one that would charge customers based on their property values, rather than the amount of water used.

City Attorney Catoria Martin said E-codes are only utilized for “buildings and institutions... where it is medically necessary that water continue to be provided... to make sure, not that they don’t receive a bill, but that their water is not cut off.

“The only other knowledge that we have of individuals who might not be receiving a bill kind of goes back to the Siemens debacle. And I do think that’s something that we have communicated with Mr. Henifin about, and he has a plan for how he wants to address that issue,” she said.

Jackson brought on Siemens about a decade ago to completely overhaul its billing system. Work included replacing all of the city’s existing residential and commercial meters, installing new billing software at WSBA and putting in place a series of transmitters and repeaters to allow the new meters to communicate with the billing office.

However, the system never worked, and thousands of customers ended up not receiving regular bills as a result. Jackson eventually sued the company and settled out of court for the full contract price.

Wingate told Martin the e-code matter predated Siemens, going back several administrations.

“This apparently lasted for quite a while, years,” he said. “I want to know why the city just couldn’t hit a button on a computer and generate all of those on an e-plan, and then go out and investigate whether they were legitimately on the e-plan.”

A 2015 investigation conducted by Raftelis Financial Consultants backs up Wingate’s comments.

According to the company’s findings, any billing employee could go into the system to put the account on an e-plan. Meanwhile, the city had no official policies or appropriate authorization procedures in place governing when to code an account.

“It is not clear how customers with health issues are identified, classified, authorized,” consultants said. “This categorization represents a clear opportunity for customers to essentially sign up for exempt status.”

Exactly how many accounts had received the status at the time was unclear. One former public works employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity said e-accounts at one point numbered in the thousands.

Findings from Raftelis showed at 1,140 E-accounts had an outstanding balance as of October 2014, representing more than $1.6 million in outstanding revenue. It was not clear if that monthly revenue or annual revenues.

The amount was relatively small to other revenue losses reported at the time. Consulants reported that nearly 3,400 accounts were adjusted between January 1, 2013 and November 7, 2014, accounting for a $41 million loss in revenue.

Former Mayor Harvey Johnson, who served three terms, says he wasn’t aware of e-accounts. He says a similar program that gave exemptions to elderly and impoverished residents was ruled unconstitutional shortly after taking office.

“So that [ruling] nixed that. That had been in place before I got in office,” he said. “I have never heard of e-codes. That never crossed my desk and I never thought about it.”

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay also wasn’t aware of e-codes. “All of my years on the council, I’ve never been briefed on this,” she said.

One former public works employee familiar with the situation said Public Works Director Kishia Powell attempted to look into e-accounts, possibly in response to the Raftelis report, but resigned before she could take action.

Powell joined the city in 2014 under then Mayor Tony Yarber. She resigned in May 2016 a little more than a year after the Raftelis report was delivered.

The Raftelis report stated that “in recent months, Information Systems staff [had] begun generating a monthly report of ‘e’ customers on payment plans... This is intended to ensure that payment plans are being honored and to allow for enforcement action where this isn’t the case. However, given the slow turn-off process, this is likely not to result in significant improvements in collection.”

Henifin and Martin could not be reached for comment following the hearing. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also could not be reached.

