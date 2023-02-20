Jim Hill High School choir to attend international singing competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The spotlight is shining on the Jim Hill High School Choir and its musical department.

That light is leading these students to new heights and even out of the country.

What began as an after-school activity for many Jim Hill High School’s Choir students has quickly become something that’s opened doors for them.

“Singing has become an outlet for a lot of these children,” said Pamela Moody, Jim Hill High School choir director. “It’s basically their safety zone. When they come to my classroom, they look forward to being there.”

“My brother that’s closest to me was in the choir under Ms. Moody, and they always traveled and stuff,” said Catia Madison, a junior at Jim Hill High School. “I was like, ‘You know, okay, they doing some traveling. I like that.’”

In 2022, Moody took her students to Orlando for a choir competition where they placed first over dozens of schools.

“We were the only African American choir there,” Moody said. “So it was a great, tremendous moment for them to experience that and the excitement on their faces. I will never forget that moment.”

Moving into 2023, their success didn’t end. Moody’s students were invited to sing at the state capitol to open the legislative session.

“It’s just a lot of excitement,” Madison said. “We get a lot done and in a little time, and we do mean business.”

Now that the spotlight has pushed this group beyond the metro and outside the country for the first time.

“This is their first international trip outside of the country under my leadership, and we are looking forward to many more great things to come with this group of singers because they’re very talented,” Moody said.

“It’s very exciting to get to do things that weren’t done before,” Madison said. “Like I get to say, ‘Well, I was in the first choir that went to the Bahamas. We went overseas, and we did our thing, and we won this competition.”

If you would like to donate to their trip, please contact the Jackson Public School district for instructions.

