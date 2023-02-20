Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns(Lt. Damon Moore)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson firefighter says his son is receiving medical treatment after sustaining 3rd-degree burns last week.

Lt. Damon Moore, a 16-year veteran of the Jackson Fire Department, says the incident happened Friday while his son, Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with chemicals in his grandmother’s bathroom.

It was while playing with the chemicals that they exploded in his face, Moore says, leaving him with serious burns. He also received burns to his arms, legs and torso.

“He had no idea what he was doing,” Moore said.

Moore Jr. is now at New Orleans Children’s Hospital Burn Center and is being kept unconscious.

