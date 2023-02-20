Jackson firefighter’s son suffers serious burns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson firefighter says his son is receiving medical treatment after sustaining 3rd-degree burns last week.

Lt. Damon Moore, a 16-year veteran of the Jackson Fire Department, says the incident happened Friday while his son, Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with chemicals in his grandmother’s bathroom.

It was while playing with the chemicals that they exploded in his face, Moore says, leaving him with serious burns. He also received burns to his arms, legs and torso.

“He had no idea what he was doing,” Moore said.

Moore Jr. is now at New Orleans Children’s Hospital Burn Center and is being kept unconscious.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.