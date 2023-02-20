Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; few storm chances mid-week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Our warming trend continues to head into the new work and school week – though we’ll start cool in the 40s and 50s, we’ll warm into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon hours with amid variably to mostly cloudy skies amid balmy southerly breezes. We’ll stay mostly quiet overnight, though, a few showers will be possible north of Metro Jackson with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: A frontal boundary will slip southward before getting hung up just north of central Mississippi. Expect another day of warm, breezy conditions amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers could mix in from time to time near the front. The front will start to retreat quickly north – keeping our temperatures warm in the 60s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Lodged between a stalled front to the north and a burgeoning upper ridge to the south, expect a warm and windy Wednesday as another surface front approaches the region. Highs will surge into the lower to middle 80s amid gusty breeze that could approach 35-45 mph at times. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible north of I-20 as the front sweeps near the area. We’ll stay warm on Thursday – in the lower to middle 80s. Another front will slip southward by Friday, nudging highs back into the 70s briefly, but we’ll quickly rebound into the lower 80s for final weekend of February.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
Hinds Community College in Utica Address’ School Closing’ rumors
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Chris Eugene Boyce
GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Latest News

Storms are possible Wednesday, but we are going to continue to keep an eye on the forecast!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Looking at rain chances to return during the week and we even show the chances for strong...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Sunday on tap for us with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs in the 80s return this week, with storms possible on Wednesday.
The return of moisture and warm temperatures brings on the chances for strong storms by...
First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer this week with Highs reaching into the 80s by Tuesday! Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday as well!
Strong to severe storms return mid-week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast