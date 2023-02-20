First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; few storm chances mid-week

MONDAY: Our warming trend continues to head into the new work and school week – though we’ll start cool in the 40s and 50s, we’ll warm into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon hours with amid variably to mostly cloudy skies amid balmy southerly breezes. We’ll stay mostly quiet overnight, though, a few showers will be possible north of Metro Jackson with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: A frontal boundary will slip southward before getting hung up just north of central Mississippi. Expect another day of warm, breezy conditions amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers could mix in from time to time near the front. The front will start to retreat quickly north – keeping our temperatures warm in the 60s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Lodged between a stalled front to the north and a burgeoning upper ridge to the south, expect a warm and windy Wednesday as another surface front approaches the region. Highs will surge into the lower to middle 80s amid gusty breeze that could approach 35-45 mph at times. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible north of I-20 as the front sweeps near the area. We’ll stay warm on Thursday – in the lower to middle 80s. Another front will slip southward by Friday, nudging highs back into the 70s briefly, but we’ll quickly rebound into the lower 80s for final weekend of February.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

