First Alert Forecast: spring-like temperatures expected for much of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our breezy south wind and passing clouds will keep temperatures on the warmer side throughout this evening/overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 70s over the next few before only falling to the middle 60s in most locations by morning. There could also be a few showers around tonight, mainly north of I-20, from a nearing boundary.

Tuesday’s forecast will feature more spring-like weather as temperatures run well above average. Highs tomorrow afternoon are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with South winds gusting around 20 to 25 MPH. A few spotty showers could also be possible, especially early in the day, but most spots will continue to see dry weather.

Winds will pick up even more on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west with gusts upwards of 30-45 MPH. In addition to the wind, this cold front could also pose an isolated storm risk across our South Delta communities where it will pass close by. A ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ is in place for this low-end potential. Temperatures during this time will warm up to the middle 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Some relief is expected on Friday as the front stalls out overhead, allowing for some cooler and drier air to move in. Warmer, more humid air will quickly move back in over the weekend with highs back in the lower 80s.

