First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and windy on this Monday with Highs reaching into the middle 70s. We are tracking warmer temperatures by mid-week and storms to return on Wednesday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

We started off rather cloudy this morning and the cloud cover is continuing over the South region like a blanket almost. Highs for Monday will reach into the low to middle 70s with winds moving out of the South and Southwest upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The wind gusts will keep conditions less muggy today.

Tuesday, temperatures will rise from the 70s to the low 80s. The warmth will turn up as we get closer to Spring. Muggier for our Tuesday certainly. Mostly cloudy for Tuesday as well with some rain chances possible throughout the day. Lows to start the week fall only to the middle 60s.

Our Slight Risk has been downgraded to a Marginal Risk for strong storms on Wednesday. Now a 1 out of 5.

Mid-week, we are watching the chance for strong to severe storms to return to the area. Highs on Wednesday reach into the middle 80s with Lows falling to the upper 60s. Following our storms going into Thursday Highs remain in the middle 80s with Lows falling to the low 60s.

End of the week, Friday Highs finally fall to the low 70s following the front. Some cooling off happens. Cloudy conditions continue across the south. Lows fall into the middle 50s Friday going into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday brings us another chance for showers in the area.

