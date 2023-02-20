Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors

Annuity.org: Average American has $5,500+ in credit card debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a study by Annuity.org, the average American carried multiple credit cards, with the average debt load being $5,525, and experts suggest using the debt avalanche method to pay off these multiple accounts.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the debt avalanche method helps organize your debts and pay less in interest over time.

Rathner laid out the steps of the debt avalanche method:

  • Prioritize your debts from the highest interest rate to the lowest interest rate
  • Make minimum payments on all of your debts to avoid late fees and keep accounts in good standing
  • Any time you have extra, pay it towards the highest interest rate debt

When the highest interest rate debt is paid off, take the monthly amount you were paying on it and apply it to the next highest interest rate card, while continuing to pay the minimum on all the others and then repeat this method until all of the debt is paid off.

For more information, NerdWallet explains the debt avalanche in detail in this video.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
(L-R) Jamori Thompson, 14 De’Andre Brown,15 Jayden Tillis, 19
JPD: 3 teenagers arrested, charged with capital murder and numerous other crimes
Hinds Community College in Utica Address’ School Closing’ rumors
Chris Eugene Boyce
GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Meridian community college hosts electric vehicle show
WLBT at 4p
Meridian community college hosts electric vehicle show
Meridian community college hosts electric vehicle show
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter