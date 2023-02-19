Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Vicksburg Police arrest juvenile after vehicle chase ends in crash

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle chase ended in a crash on Sunday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The department says an investigator observed a vehicle driving recklessly on I-20 East near the Halls Ferry exit and attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, the driver continued east on I-20 and took the Bovina exit before taking a right to cross the railroad tracks. Vicksburg Daily News says the juvenile lost control of the vehicle because of the gravel and crashed.

The investigator says they noticed the driver throwing an item from the vehicle, which was later found to be a gun.

The investigator arrested the juvenile without incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Reeves called Jackson ‘murder capital of the world.’ City leaders say that’s inaccurate.
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

Storms are possible Wednesday, but we are going to continue to keep an eye on the forecast!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
Strong to severe storms return mid-week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Hinds Community College in Utica Address’ School Closing’ rumors