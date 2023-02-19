Vicksburg Police arrest juvenile after vehicle chase ends in crash

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle chase ended in a crash on Sunday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The department says an investigator observed a vehicle driving recklessly on I-20 East near the Halls Ferry exit and attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, the driver continued east on I-20 and took the Bovina exit before taking a right to cross the railroad tracks. Vicksburg Daily News says the juvenile lost control of the vehicle because of the gravel and crashed.

The investigator says they noticed the driver throwing an item from the vehicle, which was later found to be a gun.

The investigator arrested the juvenile without incident.

